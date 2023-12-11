Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) versus Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and Live Current Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 18.52 $429.38 million $16.93 67.00 Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.07 -$15.73 million ($0.12) 0.00

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 28.37% -54.63% 26.46% Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fair Isaac and Live Current Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 1 2 7 0 2.60 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $985.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.17%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Live Current Media on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

