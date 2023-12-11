Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,959. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.