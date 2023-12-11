Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $409.04 million and approximately $112.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00087843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00023446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 824,097,298 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

