Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDHY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 653,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $47.06 on Monday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

