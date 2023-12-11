Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $138.99 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $139.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

