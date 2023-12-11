Financial Review: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) and PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PPL and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 4 2 0 2.33 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

PPL has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PPL and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 9.53% 7.82% 2.86% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -21.74% -17.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPL and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $8.57 billion 2.25 $756.00 million $1.11 23.60 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $27,000.00 248.72 -$2.90 million ($0.35) -3.46

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPL beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Gibraltar, Portugal, China, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

