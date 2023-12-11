Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$47.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Finning International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTT

Finning International Stock Performance

FTT opened at C$35.14 on Monday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9770115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.