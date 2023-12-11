First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

