First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$14.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.81.

Shares of FM traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.89. 1,516,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,406. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.85 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.4845222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

