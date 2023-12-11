First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.55

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.55 and last traded at $112.54, with a volume of 21168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.
The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
