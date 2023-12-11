First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.55

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.55 and last traded at $112.54, with a volume of 21168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

