First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.45

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 23554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.