First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.45

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 23554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

