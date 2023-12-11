FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLT. Mizuho reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

FLT opened at $256.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

