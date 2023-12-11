Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up to $30.66

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.66, but opened at $31.61. Fortrea shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 49,710 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Fortrea Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

