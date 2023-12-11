FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $2.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at $183,034.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at $183,034.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at $260,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 436,580 shares of company stock valued at $297,528. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,881,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 767,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

