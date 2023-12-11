G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $29.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

