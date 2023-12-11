G999 Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,786.03 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

