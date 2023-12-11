G999 Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00086420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000099 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)"

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

