Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Galapagos stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Galapagos by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Galapagos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Galapagos by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

