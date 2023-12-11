Gemini Dollar 1-Day Volume Hits $809,289.51 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $148.34 million and approximately $809,289.51 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 148,251,946 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

