Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.92. 2,030,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,531,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Geron Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. Analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Geron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Geron by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Geron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Geron by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

