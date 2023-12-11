HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $576.0 million-$578.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.5 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HCP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.01. 3,251,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,074. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 84.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 772,214 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.