HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $576.0 million-$578.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.5 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on HCP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.36.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp
In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 84.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 772,214 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
