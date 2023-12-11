Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,647 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 535,137 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

