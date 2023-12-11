Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $170.59. The company had a trading volume of 173,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

