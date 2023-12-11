Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

