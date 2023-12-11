Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Up 5.6%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 188,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 356,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hesai Group

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.