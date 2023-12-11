Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

