HI (HI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $300,119.19

HI (HI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $300,119.19 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,645.69 or 0.99983987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011157 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003744 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00110009 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $310,169.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

