Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties makes up approximately 4.1% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.