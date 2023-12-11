HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) is Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Indaba Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,170 shares during the period. HireRight makes up 1.6% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned about 14.81% of HireRight worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HireRight by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

HireRight Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HRT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,026. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

