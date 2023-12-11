Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

