Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 509,800 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 318.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,800 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Incyte worth $41,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Incyte by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Incyte by 132.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 2.4 %

Incyte stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. 530,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.26.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

