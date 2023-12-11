Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $20.67 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.78.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $40.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,283.53. 71,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,181. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,288.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,020.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,997.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

