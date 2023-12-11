Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $28.31 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,071,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 4,717,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,974,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

