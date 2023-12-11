Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,873,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.21. 1,136,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

