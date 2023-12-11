Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.81. 92,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,748. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,084,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,192,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,604,919.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,084,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,500 and have sold 439,376 shares worth $45,821,410. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

