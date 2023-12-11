Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 65,000 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Organon & Co. worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,678. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

