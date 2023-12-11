Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 587,453 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Galapagos by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 417,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 735.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.34. 98,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.33. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPG

Galapagos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.