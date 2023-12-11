Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 30,800 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

