Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 4,335 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $29,230,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in argenx by 943.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in argenx by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Down 1.2 %

ARGX stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $447.97. 119,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.76. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.67.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

