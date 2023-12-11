Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Purchases 750 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Doximity comprises about 0.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,570. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,055 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

