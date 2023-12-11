Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 6.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $150,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.04. 590,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,623. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.21, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,011,644.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,193 shares in the company, valued at $27,564,584.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,793 shares of company stock worth $5,535,036. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.