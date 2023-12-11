Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 279,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,717 shares of company stock valued at $45,759,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

