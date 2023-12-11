Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Has $257,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 6,547,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after buying an additional 2,567,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,297,000 after buying an additional 1,792,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

