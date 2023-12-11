Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Invests $305,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.74.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $10.17 on Monday, reaching $377.72. 385,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

