Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.