ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of ICF International worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ICF International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICFI traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $139.73. 6,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $145.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $501.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

