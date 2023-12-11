III Capital Management Acquires New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 378,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,210. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

