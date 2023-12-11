III Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 222,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. III Capital Management owned approximately 2.00% of Nogin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Nogin Stock Performance

Shares of NOGN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Nogin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nogin from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nogin in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Nogin Company Profile

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

