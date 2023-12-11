III Capital Management Buys 2,238 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

III Capital Management lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.68. 1,098,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,732. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.