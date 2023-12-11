III Capital Management Purchases New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

III Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. 2,754,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

